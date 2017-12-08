Sedgwick county resident on dead animals dumped by home: ‘It’s a nuisance, it is ridiculous’

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The remains of at least** four animals have been found left on a road near Haysville in the past two weeks.

A resident there says she’s had enough wants to figure out why.

Kelsey Kuhn has lived on a rural Sedgwick County road near Haysville for five years.

She says she commonly walks up and down the road daily, finding a site that isn’t uncommon.

“Just the tally of recent is four actual whole carcasses, and we’ve probably counted a collective of two more,” said Kuhn.

Those carcasses, Kuhn says, consist of deer and even a hog.

She says around this time every year, when hunting season kicks in to full gear, animal carcasses are dumped up and down her road.

“It’s the nearest county or dirt road that people find, we’ve had all kinds of instances,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn says she has both concerns and worries, one being the potential health risk the carcasses could pose for her dogs and others.

She’s even taken a proactive approach in trying to see if she can catch the people who are dumping these animals in the area.

“I put two cameras out, trail cams, they are motion detected, I would like to catch someone in the act,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn is hoping that the continual dumping of animal carcasses comes to an end, sooner rather than later.

“There’s no reason for this, there’s just no reason, I’m beyond words I’m so frustrated,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn says she has reached out to the Kansas Department of Wildlife.

She says one of the game wardens left her a message earlier today who said they were familiar with another case of a hog being dumped in that area a few years ago.

The game warden told Kuhn they would possibly put a camera out there to monitor the situation.

The crime for dumping animal carcasses is considered criminal littering, which is an unclassified misdemeanor.

A person found guilty of the crime could be fined anywhere between 250-dollar to four-thousand-dollars, depending on the number of convictions.

In addition to the fines, the person is required to pick up the litter.