Pratt County deputies seize nearly $500K in meth during routine traffic stop

PRATT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Pratt County deputies found a large amount of drugs during a routine traffic stop Friday morning.

According to the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, during the stop a deputy obtained probable cause to conduct a search of the vehicle.

The search of the vehicle led deputies to discover 10.5 pounds of methamphetamine. That amount of meth equals to a street value of approximately $404,000.

