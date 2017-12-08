Post office busy with holiday packages

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –Christmas is only a few weeks away, but many people are still buying and shipping gifts to loved ones.

For those people heading to the post office in the next few weeks, there are important shipping deadlines to make sure packages arrive before Christmas.

Domestic

Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 19 – First Class Mail

Dec. 20 – Priority Mail

Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express

Military

Dec. 11 – APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail & First Class Mail

Dec. 16 – APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail Express

If you’re shipping international, the deadlines for deliveries to make it by Christmas are different. You can visit the USPS website for the deadlines.

The USPS expanded its Sunday delivery operations to locations with high package volumes.

For those that don’t want to wait in line to drop packages off, there are self-service kiosks at post offices around Wichita. The kiosks weigh your packages and ships them right there.

When you mail a package, choose a sturdy box with room for cushioning material around the contents to protect fragile items and prevent items from shifting. Wichita’s postmaster Ryan Knopik said it’s important to use packing tape, not duct tape or masking tape.

Once your packages ship, you can track it here.

Knopik said there is a lot of work that happens behind the scenes to make sure every package arrives on time — including extra employees and hours. This year, Wichita post offices are seeing a 12-percent increase in holiday mail compared to last year.

For more information on USPS holiday service, click here.