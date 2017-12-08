Hodgeman Co. tradition brings joy to others through song

By Published:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

HANSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Every year, Hodgeman County residents go all out to celebrate Christmas.

“This is the 17th year we’ve done this,” said Lee Ann Seiler, Hodgeman County Economic Development.

It’s a holiday tradition for Hanston.

“It’s on my bucket list to take my kids caroling this year,” said Julie Housman, Hanston resident. “Oh my goodness, they had so much fun. By the end, my three-year-old twins were singing ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ really well. It makes a mom’s heart really happy.”

Eugene Thieszen sings for people who often don’t get out and about a lot.

“This is an opportunity for us to go to their places and shared just a bit of joy of Christmas with them,” explained Thieszen.

And it meant a lot to residents who were sung to.

“I love that they make sure that people know that they’re being sung to and singing the Christmas carols and wished a merry Christmas,” said Janet Isaac, Hanston resident.

The caroling leads up to another Hodgeman County tradition.

“Next weekend is the journey to Bethlehem, and I hope everyone comes out to that,” said Seiler.

The play is an annual nativity play put on in Jetmore.

“There’s over 60 costumed actors and actresses. It is a full production with live camels and chickens and goats and all kinds of animals and things,” explained Seiler. “A lot of people have been practicing their lines diligently all week.”

There is another Christmas special in Hodgeman County tomorrow in Jetmore. Details can be found here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s