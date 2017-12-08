Hodgeman Co. tradition brings joy to others through song

HANSTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Every year, Hodgeman County residents go all out to celebrate Christmas.

“This is the 17th year we’ve done this,” said Lee Ann Seiler, Hodgeman County Economic Development.

It’s a holiday tradition for Hanston.

“It’s on my bucket list to take my kids caroling this year,” said Julie Housman, Hanston resident. “Oh my goodness, they had so much fun. By the end, my three-year-old twins were singing ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ really well. It makes a mom’s heart really happy.”

Eugene Thieszen sings for people who often don’t get out and about a lot.

“This is an opportunity for us to go to their places and shared just a bit of joy of Christmas with them,” explained Thieszen.

And it meant a lot to residents who were sung to.

“I love that they make sure that people know that they’re being sung to and singing the Christmas carols and wished a merry Christmas,” said Janet Isaac, Hanston resident.

The caroling leads up to another Hodgeman County tradition.

“Next weekend is the journey to Bethlehem, and I hope everyone comes out to that,” said Seiler.

The play is an annual nativity play put on in Jetmore.

“There’s over 60 costumed actors and actresses. It is a full production with live camels and chickens and goats and all kinds of animals and things,” explained Seiler. “A lot of people have been practicing their lines diligently all week.”

There is another Christmas special in Hodgeman County tomorrow in Jetmore. Details can be found here.

