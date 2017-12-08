Hawkins enters guilty plea, agrees to life in prison without parole

Carly Willis/KSN news

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Swift justice is how Harvey county officials are describing the court process for a double murder that shook Newton.

Keith Hawkins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the double homicide of 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and 4-year-old Zaylynn Paz of Newton in August. Hawkins was needing a place to stay, and Runyon was allowing him to stay in her home. Runyon was found on August 8 strangled but ultimately beaten to death in her home, along with daughter Zaylynn who was stabbed to death.

On Friday in court, Hawkins pleaded guilty to capital murder, waiving a trial. He will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. This will spare the victim’s family from reliving the harrowing details in a possible years-long trial.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen as egregious and painful and as senseless of case as we have dealt with here,” Harvey County attorney David Yoder said.

Hawkins will be sentenced February 9.

