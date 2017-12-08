Great Bend appoints Lt. David Bailey as interim police chief

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – An acting police chief for the city of Great Bend has been named.

According to George Kolb, Interim City Administrator, an Interim Chief has been appointed in Great Bend. Lt. David Bailey will be the acting police chief, effective Monday December 11.

The confirmation and consent of Great Bend City Council in the official position appointment will be December 18.

In a press release Kolb said eight candidates were interviewed for the positions, and after long deliberations and discussions the committee hired Lt. Bailey.

Bailey has been with the Great Bend Police Department for almost 40 years.

“I am honored and eager to be chosen as Great Bend Police Chief, I look forward to utilizing my years of education and experience to help better unify and progress our department,” said Lt. Bailey. “Our department has went through good times and bad together, we have great talent and I know that together we can help make Great Bend a better place.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.