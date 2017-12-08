Ellis County officer-involved shooting ruled justified

Related Coverage Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting that left one dead

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer-involved shooting that began with a vehicle pursuit in November of 2016 has been ruled justified, according to Ellis County Attorney Thomas Drees.

The shooting happened on November 8, 2016 after an Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a car after the driver was seen driving left of center. The driver refused to stop and led the officer on a chase with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The driver lost control of the car approximately 1/3 of a mile south of the Ellis County / Rooks County line.

While the driver initially complied with the deputy’s instructions to lie on the ground, he then stood up and attacked the deputy. The deputy tased the man but he continued to attack and took the tazer from the officer.

The officer then pulled his weapon and the driver tried to take it from him. The deputy then fired several shots, hitting the driver. The driver died at the scene and the deputy was treated at Hays Medical Center for injuries he received in the attack.

The investigation determined that the deputy acted in self-defense and that he reasonably believed shooting the driver was necessary to prevent his own death or great bodily harm.