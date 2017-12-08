Drivers weave through cones in Old Town, major road repairs underway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Orange cones, heavy equipment, and men in hard hats, that’s what you might see in Old Town.

“It is construction personified,” says Arlene Graber, who was doing some shopping early Friday afternoon.

There is literally no way around it in some areas of Old Town.

Long lines of stop and go traffic. Tight turns at the intersection. It is what it is.

“There is a lot of road construction going on right now and kind of throughout the downtown area,” says Cathy Carney.

Drivers beware.

“You just have to keep your eyes on the road when you are coming around this area,” says Carney.

There is a light at the end of the orange tunnel though.

By March, the city hopes to be partially done repaving First Street and Second Streets, between Sante Fe and Washington, so they aren’t tearing up streets during the NCAA tournament.

For now, you’ll need to plan ahead.

“It takes a lot longer so if those people are going out shopping they ought to wait awhile,” says Graber.

Douglas and Hyrdaulic, is a sea of orange and white.

Patrick Hayes says, “It has been like this for awhile.”

Soon the intersection will be improved but the one there now makes for an uncomfortable ride.

“Yeah that spot I drive by it every morning,” says Patrick Hayes.

There is a dip that cars bounce over and nearly scrape the pavement.

Bumpers nearly scraping the pavement on the way down.

Patrick Hayes “I always feel like I have to swerve to the left or I am going to run my front right tire into the curb.”

