Derby PD: Thief snatches woman’s purse while she pumps gas

By Published:
(Photo courtesy Derby Police Department)
(Photos courtesy Derby Police Department)

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby police are looking for a suspect after a woman was robbed while filling up her gas tank Friday.

According to authorities, the suspect was driving in a 2007-2015 Lincoln MKX with tinted windows.

The police department shared photos of the suspect and vehicle to its Facebook page.

If you recognize the person or vehicle in the photos, or if you have any information about this case you are asked to contact Detective Bart Evans at 316-788-1557 or email bartevans@derbyweb.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s