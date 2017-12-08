Derby PD: Thief snatches woman’s purse while she pumps gas

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby police are looking for a suspect after a woman was robbed while filling up her gas tank Friday.

According to authorities, the suspect was driving in a 2007-2015 Lincoln MKX with tinted windows.

The police department shared photos of the suspect and vehicle to its Facebook page.

If you recognize the person or vehicle in the photos, or if you have any information about this case you are asked to contact Detective Bart Evans at 316-788-1557 or email bartevans@derbyweb.com.

