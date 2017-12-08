Box Office Preview

KSNW-TV Published:

If you’d like to take in a movie, here are some selections starting this week:

“I, Tonya”

Based on the unbelievable but true events, I, TONYA is a tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history.

“Just Getting Started”

Starring Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones and Rene Russo.

“November Criminals”

Starring Ansel Elgort, Chloë Grace Moretz, Catherine Keener – directed by Sacha Gervasi – A teenager takes on his own investigation of a murder in Washington D.C.

