Wichita police arrest woman for intentional car crash

KSNW-TV Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department announced Thursday that they had made an arrest after a car crash Wednesday that sent a 56-year-old man to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police spokesman, Charlie Davidson, said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lincoln and Market when two vehicles waiting for a traffic light were rear-ended by a 21-year-old woman in a white Mercury Grand Marquis.

Investigators determined that the woman intentionally rear-ended one of the vehicles sitting at the light, pushing it into another vehicle.

Two others were injured in the crash as well.

Police say the woman did not know the individuals in the vehicle she hit and said they don’t believe it was a road rage incident but were unable to provide more information on the crash at this time.

The woman was arrested and booked into jail for three counts of aggravated battery and outstanding warrants.

