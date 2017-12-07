Tyson releases statement saying the company ‘is not currently considering potential property in Kansas’

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Tyson officials said Thursday “they have not been actively engaged in planning discussions with any city or county” since making an earlier announcement of their new poultry operation in Humboldt, Tennessee.

We’re currently moving forward with our new poultry operation in Humboldt, Tennessee, and are working with officials there who’ve been great partners throughout the planning process.  
 
We may one day decide to build an additional plant as demand for our chicken continues to grow, but no decisions have been made. While a number of Kansas communities have expressed interest in a new Tyson poultry operation, we’ve not been actively engaged in planning discussions with any city or county since making our announcement in Tennessee, and are not currently considering any potential property in Kansas. That’s why we believe any speculation, conjecture or government action about a potential Tyson Foods facility in Kansas is premature.

