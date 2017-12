WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – You may have seen smoke from a fire in west Wichita as you went to work this morning.

The fire was on N. Gordon.

Two adults and a baby got out safely, but the damage to their home is around $100,000.

Investigators say the fire started on the stove-top and they have ruled it as accidental.

