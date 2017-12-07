Stafford schools close for firearm search

STAFFORD, Kan. (KSNW) — Stafford Schools, USD 349, has closed school to search for a reported firearm in the school.

The Stafford Police Department announced on Facebook that they would have more information later but that this was not an active shooter situation. They say a firearm was reported in the school.

According to police, backpacks were searched and school was dismissed to allow a “thorough and complete building search.”

Several agencies are responding with staff and K-9 units to search the school.

