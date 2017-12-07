Other counties still vying for Tyson

Related Coverage Sedgwick County out of running for Tyson chicken plant

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – While Sedgwick County is out of the running for a Tyson chicken plant, two Kansas counties are still welcoming the plant with open arms.

KSN reached out to Montgomery County in southeast Kansas and Cloud County, north of Salina today for their reactions to the news that Sedgwick County is no longer a contender for a Tyson plant.

“Nothing really changes with the announcement from Sedgwick County today. We are just going to be working as hard as we have been working to try to entice Tyson to come to Cloud County,” executive director of Cloud Corps, Ashley Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson has argued that Cloud County is a strong fit for a Tyson plant because it is an agricultural community.

Nearly 300 miles to the south of Cloud County, Montgomery County has also vied for Tyson, based on their large skilled workforce, the number of underemployed and unemployed people in the area, and that they have a plant site, utilities and water ready to offer.

“We’re still very excited for this project. Just like the Greater Wichita Partnership, we have worked diligently to gather information and analysis on the project, and we, our elected officials, the city of Coffeyville, we’re all very confident that this is an excellent fit for Montgomery County,” executive director of Montgomery County Action Council, Trisha Purdon said.

But the warm welcome by the counties, may not matter.

Tyson sent a statement to KSN saying,

“We’re currently moving forward with our new poultry operation in Humboldt, Tennessee, and are working with officials there who’ve been great partners throughout the planning process.

We may one day decide to build an additional plant as demand for our chicken continues to grow, but no decisions have been made. While a number of Kansas communities have expressed interest in a new Tyson poultry operation, we’ve not been actively engaged in planning discussions with any city or county since making our announcement in Tennessee, and are not currently considering any potential property in Kansas. That’s why we believe any speculation, conjecture or government action about a potential Tyson Foods facility in Kansas is premature.”

