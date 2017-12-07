Newton PD educates parents, kids after close call with “toy” gun

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Police Department released a video Thursday sending a message to parents and children to treat toy or air soft guns like the real thing.

According to the department, they encountered a close call involving a 13-year-old boy and his “toy” gun. Officers were sent to a disturbance call when someone reported the boy was holding what was believed to be a rifle.

Thankfully the boy’s mother called and notified them that her son was holding a “toy” gun and the situation was resolved without incident.

In the video, the department placed a real rifle and the “toy” rifle side-by-side and simply asked, “Which is the real gun? Are you willing to bet your life on it?”

The video went on to urge parents to have a conversation with their kids and noted that working together can help prevent tragedies.

Watch the entire video below.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.