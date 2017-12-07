Newton PD educates parents, kids after close call with “toy” gun

By Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy Newton Police Department)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Newton Police Department released a video Thursday sending a message to parents and children to treat toy or air soft guns like the real thing.

According to the department, they encountered a close call involving a 13-year-old boy and his “toy” gun. Officers were sent to a disturbance call when someone reported the boy was holding what was believed to be a rifle.

Thankfully the boy’s mother called and notified them that her son was holding a “toy” gun and the situation was resolved without incident.

In the video, the department placed a real rifle and the “toy” rifle side-by-side and simply asked, “Which is the real gun? Are you willing to bet your life on it?”

The video went on to urge parents to have a conversation with their kids and noted that working together can help prevent tragedies.

Watch the entire video below.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s