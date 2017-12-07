Nancy Shoemaker kidnapper denied parole, will be eligible again in 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man convicted of kidnapping and being an accomplice in the murder of 9-year-old Nancy Shoemaker 27 years ago had a parole hearing in November.

Today, Todd Fertig with the KDOC, announced Donald Wacker was denied parole.

The parole board passed on Donald Wacker because of the serious nature of the crime and because he denies any responsibility.

Wacker will be eligible for parole again in December of 2019.

