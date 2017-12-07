Montgomery Co. authorities, KBI looking to public for help identifying body found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in Montgomery County are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who was found near Card Creek camping area in Montgomery County.

Hunters called authorities after they discovered a female floating in the water approximately .25 miles away from a boat ramp in the area.

Montgomery County deputies as well as paramedics from Independence Fire and EMS boarded the hunters’ boat, located the woman and transported her to Labbette Health Hospital in Independence where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

The victim has not been identified. Authorities are sharing photos of the woman’s tattoos with the public. If you recognize any of these tattoos please call Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 620-330-1000.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.