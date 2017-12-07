Main Street Kansas: Tiny town, big brewery

BEAVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Breweries continue to pop up all around the country and even here in Kansas. However, maybe the most unlikely place you would find to sample that unique beer is just two hours northwest from Wichita in a town of just 18 people.

Tucked away in Barton County, you’ll find the quiet town of Beaver.

A majority of people who live and frequent the town work their nine to five job at Beaver Grain. However, it might be the hidden jewel of this small town that has become a destination for many.

It is known as Beaver Brewery at Mo’s Place.

Austin Bell and his friend, Dale Kaiser, bought Mo’s Place a year and a half ago.

“What pulls people, the uniqueness of it, the fact that it is out-of-the-way, people like to get out-of-town and road trip,” said Bell.

Bell says the three thousand square foot building stood as a bar and grill for 40 years, before the previous owners closed it, back in 2014. When Bell and Kaiser stepped in to buy and re-open Mo’s Place, they learned the tricks of the trade, when it came to brewing beer.

“I had never brewed beer before, we, I like to say, Dale and I did something really smart, we bought a brewery and then learned how to brew beer, that’s just our style,” said Bell.

Bell says him and Kaiser spend every Tuesday brewing beer in a little, 237 square foot area in the corner of the building. He admits while him and Kaiser are both novices at brewing beer, they are always finding ways to improve their recipes.

“Seven beers on tap, our seasonal right now is the Gun Barrel Java,” said Bell.

While the beer is a main draw for some people, it’s also the food that brings many people in

“There is not too many other places that brew beer and you can get a good burger and people want to come out here to see us,” said Kaiser.

Bell says while they have their regular customers, it isn’t uncommon to see people come in from near and far.

“A lot of Wichita, Hutchinson, of course we are not terribly far from I-70, so people will come in from Russell and Hays, and even Victoria,” said Bell.

Jen Davison came to eat at Mo’s Place with her husband and daughter. She says they frequently make the drive from Russell to enjoy the atmosphere this staple of Beaver has to offer.

“You can come in, you are welcomed no matter what, somebody greets you at the door, just the friendliness,” said Davison.

Becky Hite has lived in Beaver for over a decade. She says she comes to Mo’s Place every weekend.

“It’s like our own little Cheers, everybody knows our name,” said Hite.

Bell says on average, they get about 150 to 200 people who come in on a daily basis. He hopes to expand the brewery and perhaps brew more beer.

Bell says his ultimate goal is being to make Beaver Brewery a household name in Kansas.

