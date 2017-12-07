Long anticipated Goddard entertainment district back on track to open

Related Coverage Goddard breaks ground on new hotel and aquatic center in STAR bond district

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Goddard’s highly anticipated entertainment district is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Monday, the city council approved an amended development agreement transferring master development rights from Goddard Destination Development to S&O Investments, Inc. of Garden City to move forward with its STAR Bond District.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to improve the quality of life for our residents, but also for west Sedgwick county and Wichita as well,” said Goddard City Administrator Brian Silcott.

The district has been in the works since April of 2014 when the development agreement for the district was adopted. The City of Goddard held a groundbreaking ceremony in January of 2016, however some financial issues put the project on hold.

“They were unable to secure funding within the time allotted of the development agreement and S&O incorporated out of Garden City, Kansas was sought,” Silcott said.

Silcott said the new agreement keeps many of the original district plans in place, but some of the project will be scaled down.

“We will be able to create a synergy with this development that also includes 15 retail-out parcels and a future pedestrian mall development that would be an anchor point of growth of west Wichita and the Goddard community,” he said.

The new development includes a 100-room luxury hotel, an indoor aquatic center consisting of an 8 lane 25 meter competition pool with spectator seating for 600 plus, an indoor water park with slides, four competition baseball and softball fields, 15 retail shops and an Old Chicago.

“We want to create a venue where people can participate in their events whether that be swimming, baseball, softball, where they can shop and where they can stay and where they can eat,” Silcott said.

Silcott said the development should bring in visitors and money to the Goddard community, making the city’s overall economy even healthier.

The city expects to break ground on the district in the spring of 2018. Officials said they plan to have phase one of the $30 million project completed no later than 2020.