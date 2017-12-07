Excitement is brewing as WSU, Wichita Brewing Co. announce new WuShock Wheat beer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Brewing Company and Wichita State Athletics are joining teams and announcing “WuShock Wheat” – the new official beer of the Shockers.

According to a spokesman for WSU, in fitting fashion, the brew is a wheat ale that has been crafted to appeal to a variety of taste-buds. The beer will also be featured in area bars, restaurants and liquor stores as early as next week.

The first kegs will be tapped Saturday, December 9. If you’re interested in trying one, visit either Wichita Brewing Company location while the Shocker men’s basketball team’s 3:00 p.m. road game at Oklahoma State.

Former WSU pitcher Kyle Banick, now operations manager for Wichita Brewing Company, was one of the project’s driving forces.

“Playing baseball for WSU in the early 2000s was an amazing experience. Now to come full circle and say that the company I work for brews the official beer of Shocker Athletics is exciting, to say the least,” Banick said. “Whether it’s a walk-off home run or a buzzer-beating three-pointer, we’re excited to be part of the game day experience and help Shocker fans celebrate.”

Looking for more information regarding the new beverage? Visit www.wichitabrew.com.

