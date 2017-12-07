D.J. Reed Selected 2nd Team All-American as Kickoff Returner

Kansas State Athletics Published:

 

MANHATTAN, Kan. – One of the most dynamic return men in the country, Kansas State junior D.J. Reed has been named a Second Team All-American, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Thursday night.

 

Reed is the third Wildcat kick returner in the last four seasons to be named an All-American, following Morgan Burns (2015) and Tyler Lockett(2014). It is the 13th time a Wildcat has been named a Walter Camp All-American, the oldest All-America team that released its 128th edition on Thursday.

 

Reed ranks second nationally in both kickoff- (35.3) and punt-return (17.1) average, while he has a touchdown of each variety this year. A 2017 First Team All-Big 12 kick returner, Reed is the first Wildcat since Terence Newman in 2002 to return have a kickoff-return touchdown and a non-blocked punt-return touchdown in the same season.

