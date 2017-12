WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder already trailed 1-0 less than a minute into the game. But rather than let that get to them, the team kept things close and responded for three unanswered goals to win 3-1.

With the victory, the Thunder maintain the best winning percentage in the ECHL and move to 16-2-2 on the season. They will return home on December 19 against Tulsa.