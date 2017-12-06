Wichita group joins rally in D.C. to advocate for ‘Dreamers’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Hundreds were in Washington D.C. Wednesday rallying for Congress to pass what they call ‘a clean dream act.’

Several from Wichita made the trip. Their goal, to hold nothing back.

“Right now we are hoping that congress doesn’t vote yes on any budget that doesn’t include DACA,” said Wendy Zapata, DACA applicant.

Zapata is enrolled in college. She applied for DACA before the deadline, which would give her temporary legal status. Her status right now is never guaranteed.

“At this point I am at risk of deportation,” said Zapata.

Six from Wichita traveled to D.C. so they could share their stories and their fears about losing their legal status. They represent people like Zapata, who couldn’t go because she is knee-deep in schoolwork.

“I am aiming for a 4.0 so I really can’t miss my finals,” explained Zapata.

Sunflower Community Action raised $4,200 to send the group, including its Executive Director Guadalupe Magdeleno.

“What she is doing out there today is very meaningful to all of us here because it is a big risk,” said Carolina Hernandez, Sunflower Community Action Organizer.

She says they wanted things to get dicey there and they did. One of the group members who went, Janeth Vazquez, says Guadalupe was detained along with two others. She says both were let off with a $50 fine.

“I really just want reinforce to people and to senators and representatives to pass a budget that promotes a clean DREAM ACT,” says North High Student Marieli Duarte.

Duarte adds that what her friends did today in D.C. means so much for her future.

“We are kids who are really hard working and we deserve this opportunity. Like it is just human rights.”

