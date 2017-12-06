Topeka limits sale of tobacco products to those 21 and older

By Published: Updated:
Smoking (AP Photo, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka officials have voted to ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone under age 21.

The ban approved Tuesday by the city’s governing board includes prohibitions against selling cigarettes and other tobacco-related products, including electronic cigarettes, to anyone under 21.

Previously, the minimum age to buy tobacco products in Topeka was 18.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports those who voted for the measure cited health concerns and said a majority of people supported the decision.

The two council members who voted against the proposal said they don’t approve of smoking but wanted to protect personal liberties.

The Shawnee County commissioners in August approved a nearly identical measure covering the county’s unincorporated areas.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s