WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a great night for the Friends Falcons men’s and women’s basketball teams as they completed the doubleheader sweep over McPherson.

The ladies started off the evening with a hard-fought one-point win over the Bulldogs, before the men were able to pull away down the stretch to win 81-72. Expect both teams to be contenders in the KCAC this season!