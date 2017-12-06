Several hurt in south Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are investigating a crash that sent several people to the hospital. It happened around 10:30 a.m. at Lincoln and Market.

Wichita police said one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Two others received serious injuries. Another person was transported with a medical condition unrelated to the accident.

“Three vehicles were northbound on Market from the south side of Lincoln when the third vehicle struck the first two from behind,” said Capt. Jeff Weible, Wichita Police Department.

Lincoln is closed between Main and Broadway as police investigate.

