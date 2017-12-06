Orman takes step for independent run for Kansas governor

Greg Orman (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas City-area businessman Greg Orman has appointed a treasurer for an independent campaign for Kansas governor next year.

Orman filed the paperwork Tuesday, allowing him to legally accept campaign contributions. He also must collect the signatures of 5,000 registered voters before the August primary to get on the November general election ballot.

Orman received national attention in 2014 for running as an independent for the U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Pat Roberts. Orman received 43 percent of the vote after the Democratic nominee withdrew.

He is the 20th candidate to emerge to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

GOP candidates include Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer.

Democrats include Kansas House Minority Leader Jim Ward, ex-state Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty and former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer.

