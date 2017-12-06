Kingman-Norwich school district sends note informing parents of threat

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The superintendent of USD 331 Kingman-Norwich schools sent a note informing parents of an online threat.

On Tuesday, the FBI traced a threat to a computer in Kingman. Local law enforcement was contacted, and the computer was traced to a high school student.

Law enforcement concluded that it was a written threat only. Superintendent Dr. Bob Diepenbrock said school was not canceled, and there were no plans nor capacity to carry out the threat.

If parents have questions, they are asked to contact law enforcement or the schools.

The following message was sent to parents and students regarding a posted online threat a few minutes ago:

The safety of our students and staff is paramount in USD 331 Kingman-Norwich Schools. I was informed late last evening that an online threat was posted to a website and was traced to a computer in Kingman by the FBI. Local law enforcement was contacted by the FBI and the computer was traced to a KHS student. Law enforcement concluded late last night it was a written threat only, it was not necessary to cancel school for the day, and there were no plans nor capacity to carry out the threat. Repeat. The conclusion by law enforcement is it was a posted threat only, school did not need to be canceled, and there were no plans nor capacity to carry out the threat. As always, student and staff safety is our first priority. If you have questions or are aware of any information regarding a threat to that safety, please contact law enforcement or the schools. Thank you.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.