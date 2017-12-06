If you’re looking for love online, remember these safety tips

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are behind bars after a Nebraska woman went missing after a Tinder date three weeks ago.

Her body was found yesterday in a field.

While the people arrested have not been charged with the woman’s death, law enforcement are warning people about the dangers of dating apps.

Sydney Loofe’s family and friends said the last they knew, she was on a date with someone she met online.

Her story is being shared across the country and is starting a conversation about meeting people with your phone.

Whether it’s Tinder or Bumble, people say dating has moved to online. But it has some people concerned.

“I know friends who have Tinder and it makes me kind of scared for them when they say like yeah I’m meeting up with this guy from Tinder it’s like girl please be careful,” said Isabelle Minson, WSU freshman.

And has others, re-thinking how they and others should use them.

“Just think that like you should be aware of who you’re talking to… if you really like them,” said Makyah Aldridge, WSU sophomore.

Lieutenant Lin Dehning says it’s important to also never meet matches alone. He says even snapping a picture, can help protect you.

“It’s never a bad idea to say hey let’s take a selfie and then shoot that picture to a friend of yours so they know who you’re with so worse-case scenario if something does go wrong, at least somebody has a picture of you with the person that you were meeting,” said Lt. Lin Dehning.

The President of Advanced Practice Technologies says users should also always think about what they share on dating apps, as some people may want your information, for the wrong reasons.

“Use that against you, find your location, use your pictures, or name or address even,” said Jesse Kersten, Advanced Practice Technologies.

Kersten adds people should also keep in mind that some of these apps do track your location, and when using these you are at the hands of the app manufacturers.