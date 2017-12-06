Hutchinson CC rallies to beat Butler 82-81

Hutchinson CC Published:

EL DORADO – J.J. Rhymes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer Wednesday night to complete the biggest comeback in Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball history.

Rhymes 3-pointer completely erased a 26-point deficit and carried the No. 6-ranked Blue Dragons to an 82-81 Jayhawk Conference victory over rival Butler at the Power Plant.

Rhymes scoerd a career-high 41 points in the process.

The Blue Dragons trailed by as many as 26 points with 4:42 to play in the first half. The Dragons trailed 41-23 at halftime. As halftime ended Blue Dragon head coach Steve Eck received his second techinal foul of the game and was ejected for the first time in his long coaching career.

