House votes to kill resolution to impeach Pres. Trump

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, before heading to Utah. Trump will be announcing plans to scale back two sprawling national monuments in Utah, responding to what he has condemned as a "massive federal land grab" by the government. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has overwhelmingly voted to kill a resolution from a Democratic lawmaker to impeach President Donald Trump.

The vote Wednesday was 364-58.

Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas says Trump has associated his presidency with causes rooted in bigotry and racism.

After his resolution was read, Republicans held a vote to table it. Democratic leaders announced beforehand they were opposed to Green’s resolution.

Green argued that Trump has committed a high misdeed and is unfit to be president and warrants impeachment, trial and removal from office.

Lawmakers did not debate the merits of his resolution. The vast majority of Democrats joined with Republicans in voting to table it.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Minority Whip Steny Hoyer tell Democrats: “Now is not the time to consider articles of impeachment.”

