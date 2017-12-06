Holiday hazard: Decorating dangers

(NBC News) Tis the season to deck the halls, but holiday decorations can cause devastating injuries and house fires.

Injuries related to holiday trees and trimmings send 240 people to emergency rooms every day between November and December, with most people falling while hanging decorations.

“As you’re getting on the ladder to string your lights, make sure that ladder is on firm ground, and someone’s holding on to it,” says acting Chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission Ann Marie Buerkle.

However, it is fires that cause millions of dollars in damage every year. Dried out Christmas trees are highly flammable.

Experts advise consumers to water your tree daily and to keep it at least three feet from a fire source. Also, closely inspect bulbs and wires and never leave candles unattended.

