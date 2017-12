WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire destroyed a home in north Wichita Wednesday morning.

Wichita firefighters responded to the fire around 6:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Arkansas.

Six people inside the home made it out safely. Right now, there is no word on what caused the fire.

