Coach terminated amid sexual misconduct allegations

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — A high school coach in Liberal was terminated this week following several accusations of sexual misconduct.

In a resolution, the school board cited three different inappropriate encounters with students beginning in the 2015 school year.

The school board said the first reported incident was during the 2015-16 school year, when Tyson McGuire was accused of rubbing a student’s leg. The board documented another incident in November 2016, considered “inappropriate physical contact” that made a student uncomfortable.

On November 16, 2016, the assistant principal at the time sent McGuire a letter saying he was not to be alone with a student again and to immediately report any potentially inappropriate interactions.

KSN asked a spokesperson for the district why the administration chose to keep on an employee in the midst of the allegations.

“Based on the information that was gathered at the time,” said Sheri King with USD 480, “the administration felt the situation was being handled appropriately, pending those investigations.”

A third report of inappropriate touching came in last month. A different principal was running the school when the latest incident was reported.

“Some students again came forward with some allegations towards the teacher,” said King, “in direct violation of what had occurred in 2016.”

Specifically, King said, the letter barring McGuire from one-on-one contact with students was the reason behind termination.

When asked directly if the school board found the allegations credible, King answered, “Yes.”

“We take all allegations of student safety and well-being very seriously,” she said, “and I know that we will do whatever we need to do to protect our students.”

King said all students involved were underage when the encounters took place.

McGuire is currently on paid suspension and has eight more days to appeal the decision to terminate.

