Affidavit reveals new details surrounding murder of Perla Rodriguez

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Court documents reveal more information about the death of an advocate for domestic violence victims.

Perla Rodriguez was found inside her northwest Wichita home on November 14.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Andover police found Perla’s purse in a parking lot and called Wichita police to contact her. Contact was unsuccessful and four hours later, the document says police found Travis Becker with Perla’s care, cell phone, credit cards and a wallet with blood on it in Olathe.

Wichita police were then notified to contact Perla.

According to the affidavit, police forced their way into her home and found a “female body lying on the floor of the master bathroom” with “multiple traumatic injuries to her head and throat.”

Documents say the alleged murder weapon was a shovel.

Travis Becker was arrested and transferred to the Sedgwick County jail. Becker is charged with first-degree murder and his bond is set at $250,000.

