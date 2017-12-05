Wichita State rallies to beat South Dakota State 95-85

WICHITA, Kan. – No. 6 Wichita State trailed by as many as 13 in the second half, but used an 18-1 run to pull ahead and escape with a 95-85 win over South Dakota State Tuesday night in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (7-1) shot 55 percent and knocked down 10 three-pointers in 29 tries to overcome the double-digit deficit. South Dakota State (7-4) blistered the nets in the first half and finished the game at 50 percent. The Jackrabbits drained 14 three-pointers on 29 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Shockers outrebounded SDSU 39-29 and handed out 22 assists on the night.

Landry Shamet led a group of five Shockers in double-figures with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting (4-of-8 from three). Shamet also dished eight assists and grabbed three boards. Shaquille Morris tallied 15 of his 20 points in the second half.

Conner Frankamp was 5-of-10 from the field to finish with 16 points. Darral Willis Jr. added 13 and Zach Brownchipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

Mike Daum finished with a game-high 31 points on seven made three-pointers. Tevin King and Brandon Key added 14 and 10 points, respectively. King flirted with a triple-double, adding nine assists and six rebounds with his 14 points.

The two teams traded baskets over the first nine-plus minutes with South Dakota State holding a 23-22 lead. The Jackrabbits would go on to lead by as many as nine in the first 20 minutes behind 16 first half points from Mike Daum.

Wichita State went into the locker room at halftime trailing, 50-42. Coming into the game Wichita State had led by double-digits at halftime in 22 straight games in Charles Koch Arena.

It also marked the first time in the Gregg Marshall era that a Shocker team allowed 50 points in the first half. The previous high was 49 set by Oklahoma State last season in INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Shockers allowed South Dakota State to shoot 62.5 percent from the field, including an 8-for-12 mark from beyond the arc. Wichita State wasn’t exactly throwing up bricks, finishing at 53.3 percent from the field.

South Dakota State’s lead grew to 13 in the first 2:30 of the second half after another three-pointer.

At the midway point of the half, Wichita State had whittled the lead down to five, 70-65, after a basket plus the foul from Brown. Another Daum three pushed the lead back to nine the ensuing South Dakota State trip.

A Morris three-pointer forced a SDSU timeout with 7:35 remaining and the lead was down to two, 76-74. Immediately following the timeout, a Shamet steal led to a Brown to dunk to tie the game at 76.

After an SDSU free throw, Morris gave the Shockers their first lead since the 12:49 mark of the first half on a score inside. A 16-1 run gave Wichita State an 83-77 lead, a lead WSU would not relinquish, with 4:00 minutes to go.

Morris would add the exclamation point with a slam to make it 89-81 with 2:30 to play.

Up Next

The Shocker play back-to-back Saturdays against Big 12 opponents, beginning this weekend with a 3 p.m. CT tip at Oklahoma State (ESPN2). Oklahoma invades INTRUST Bank Arena on Dec. 16 (3 p.m. CT, ESPN2). Both OU and OSU earned votes in the latest AP Top-25 poll.