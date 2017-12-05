Wichita dog on a journey home from Maryland

By Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: Caroline County Humane Society)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita dog is on a 1,300 mile journey home from Maryland.

Last month, the Caroline County Humane Society in Maryland posted about Zimba. Zimba was abandoned by the mom’s ex-boyfriend. She lives in Wichita, and a microchip traced him to her. However, she could not leave to pick up the dog because of work and her children.

However, a former employee at the Caroline County Humane Society, named Zach, stepped up to drive Zimba back to Wichita. The road trip began today from Ridgely, Maryland. Zach is volunteering his time.

However, the Caroline County Humane Society is working to try to raise money to cover his gas, tolls, and other expenses incurred. If you would like to donate to help get the dog home, you can click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s