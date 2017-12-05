Wichita dog on a journey home from Maryland

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita dog is on a 1,300 mile journey home from Maryland.

Last month, the Caroline County Humane Society in Maryland posted about Zimba. Zimba was abandoned by the mom’s ex-boyfriend. She lives in Wichita, and a microchip traced him to her. However, she could not leave to pick up the dog because of work and her children.

However, a former employee at the Caroline County Humane Society, named Zach, stepped up to drive Zimba back to Wichita. The road trip began today from Ridgely, Maryland. Zach is volunteering his time.

However, the Caroline County Humane Society is working to try to raise money to cover his gas, tolls, and other expenses incurred. If you would like to donate to help get the dog home, you can click here.

