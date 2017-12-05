‘Suspicious packages’ shut down Interstate 70 for 4 hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Topeka police say two people were taken into custody after suspicious devices prompted the closure of a section of Interstate 70 for four hours.

Police Lt. Chris Heaven says officers noticed the suspicious packages in the cab of a vehicle they stopped for several traffic violations early Tuesday in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports investigators eventually determined the packages were blasting packs used for large homemade rockets. Heaven says the packs look similar to sticks of dynamite.

The discovery prompted the shutdown of east- and westbound traffic on Interstate 70 for about four miles in downtown and west-central Topeka. The interstate was reopened by 6:30 a.m.

Heaven says the driver and a passenger were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.