Residents hear update on Haysville water contamination issue

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment was back in Haysville Tuesday night to discuss contaminated water in the area.

Officials say groundwater near the former American Cleaners dry cleaning site has has been contaminated by “volatile organic chemicals.”

About 70 residents filed into the Haysville Middle School gym for the third meeting KDHE has held over the past few months.

Officials gave a progress report of the strides they are taking to clear up the issue.

Bob Jurgens, the Deputy Director for the Bureau of Environmental Remediation at KDHE spoke about the water connections in Haysville and where they will be installing the public water mains within the city.

Jurgens says this effort with cost between six to seven million dollars and come no cost to the taxpayers of Haysville.

“The project is entirely funded by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, we’re utilizing environmental funds that will pay for the entire installation of all the water mains,” said Jurgens.

Health department officials don’t believe the wells were contamination was found pose negative health effects.

KDHE expects to have all the water connections completed in a six to nine month time frame.