One man in critical condition after overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Wichita that left one man in critical condition.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Jewett, near Pawnee and George Washington Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a shooting.

“When they arrived, EMS encountered a male who received a gunshot wound to his upper torso,” said Lt. Rick Moscicki.

According to police, the man was taken to a hospital and his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Moscicki said police are interviewing witnesses that were inside the house the victim was found outside of.

“I don’t know the relationship of every person in the house, but I know there are relatives in the house that called 911 on his behalf,” he said.

Police said they are not sure if the shooting is gang-related, and there is no word on motive.

They are still searching for the suspect.

