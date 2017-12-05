Oklahoma RB Anderson accused of sexual assault; he denies it

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A woman who filed a petition for a protective order against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson is accusing him of sexually assaulting her in her apartment and says she fears for her safety.

The petition filed against Anderson on Monday alleges the Sooners’ rushing leader forced himself on the woman on Nov. 16 and that she remembers “feeling like (she) couldn’t get away.”

Anderson’s attorney said in a statement Tuesday that the allegations are “patently false” and that Anderson is “shocked and disturbed” by them.

“Mr. Anderson did not, nor would he ever, force himself on any woman,” according to the statement released by attorney Derek Chance of Oklahoma City. A hearing on the protective order is scheduled for Dec. 18.

The petition says Anderson, 21, walked the woman home after meeting her for the first time at a bar and drinking. The woman said she was planning on taking Uber but that Anderson’s friends insisted he take her home. She said she initially remembered kissing Anderson and vomiting. But while talking with a friend last weekend, the woman said she “started recalling images and feelings” of him digitally penetrating her and biting her, then “trying to get away from him to put clothes on.”

“He followed me asking what I thought I was doing,” the woman wrote in the petition. “He knows where I live and I’m scared for my safety this happened in my apartment.”

In the statement, Chance said the woman filed the protective order after she had attempted to pursue a relationship with Anderson and Anderson “declined several social invitations” from the woman.

“While we can only speculate as to (the woman’s) motives in seeking a civil protective order, her claims surfaced only after Mr. Anderson did not reciprocate a desire to pursue a relationship with (the woman),” the statement said.

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted without their permission to publish their name.

OU officials said Tuesday they are aware of the allegations and are working with the Norman Police Department, which is leading the investigating.

“The university takes seriously all allegations of misconduct and is continuing to collect information in this matter,” the school said in a statement.

Anderson has been one of Oklahoma’s breakout stars this year. He had season-ending injuries the past two years, then started slowly this season before becoming one of the nation’s most productive backs the second half of the season. He leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and has 283 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Oklahoma plays Georgia in a national semifinal on Jan. 1.

Anderson took over this year for departed running back Joe Mixon, who was suspended for a year after he punched a woman in a restaurant in July 2014. Mixon is now with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals.

The headline of this story has been corrected to show that Anderson is a running back, not wide receiver.

