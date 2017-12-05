KDHE says community water could cause Cancer

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health held a public session to inform one Haysville community of their efforts to fix contaminated water in the area. We spent Tuesday speaking to residents about their concerns. KDHE has come to Haysville on a few different occasions to talk to residents about the concerns but Tuesday the conversation shifted to what they plan on doing about it.

“We’ve had this project in the motion for a while,” said KDHE’s Bob Jurgens. “We are spending just about 6 million dollars to rectify the issue.”

About 240 properties in South Haysville are susceptible to the contaminated water and after speaking with Public works, we learned that ingesting this water could result in cancer.

“Those properties get their water from a groundwater well, they’re not provided water by the city of Haysville,” said Public Works Director, Tony Martinez. “That’s why we were talking about the capability of the city extending our water utility down south to these properties.”

The host of the contamination is near 79th and Grand Avenue in Haysville. At one point this, abandoned space was a dry cleaning business. Now, it’s a space that some residents say, have left a bad taste in their mouth.”

“It all started up there at that old dry cleaning spot,” said Haysville resident, Devon Cox. “We just got the water notification about 3 months ago and it’s been going on for several years. We can’t obviously take a shower in bottled water because it costs too much and it has the horrible smell and taste. You have no idea what it’s doing when it runs over your body in the shower.”

This was a shared concern for another resident who lives in the affected area.

“I have 2 little girls and if it wasn’t for bottled water, I don’t know exactly what my kids are getting when they’re drinking that water,” said Haysville resident, Michelle Sutherland. “She’s two. When she takes a bath she puts the bath water in her mouth. So what exactly is she putting into her body.”

These are concerns that public work’s director, Tony Martinez says he understand.

“We have been working on this,” said Martinez. “With that risk KDHE and anybody that’s a public servant; we want to do anything and everything we can to take that equation out of people lives.”

So far over 200 residents have been notified of the issue. Martinez says he is still waiting on 100 of those notifications to come back with permission to fix the problem.

“We are working to fix this but people have to check their mail and get back to us with the permission to work on their home,” he said. “Right now we’re doing pressure testing on this water main that is already in the ground. The next step after it passes the pressure test is it gets disinfected and then we send off for bacteriological sampling. Once all those tests are passed its put in service, then what KDHE does is start installing water lines from the meters to the house.”

KDHE will be paying for this process and has already completely changed the water installation in one home.