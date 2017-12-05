Google blocks YouTube on Amazon devices in escalating feud

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google is pulling its popular YouTube video service from Amazon’s Fire TV and Echo Show devices in an escalating feud that has caught consumers in the crossfire.

Google says the decision to block YouTube is retaliation for Amazon’s refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets. That includes Google’s Chromecast streaming device, an alternative to Fire TV, and an internet-connected speaker called Home, which is trying to catch up to Amazon’s market-leading Echo. Amazon’s high-end Echo Show has a screen that can display video.

Google is hoping to pressure Amazon into selling Google’s products.

Amazon also has rankled Google by declining to sell an internet-connected thermostat made by Nest, which is owned by Alphabet Inc., like Google.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

