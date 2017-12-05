Couple booked in the death of Evan Brewer set to make court appearance

Published: Updated:
Stephen Bodine and Miranda Miller (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office photos)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say two people are being held in the death of Evan Brewer will make their first court appearance today.

Evan’s remains were discovered encased in concrete on Sept. 2 inside a Wichita house where his mother once lived.

Evan’s mother, Miranda Miller, and her boyfriend, Stephen Bodine, are being held on suspicion of felony murder and child abuse.

Miller was already in jail charged with aggravated interference with parental custody. Bodine also was in jail charged with aggravated assault.

The landlord cleaning out the home alerted police after finding a suspicious concrete structure emitting an odor.

The boy is the grandson of former Wichita mayor and gubernatorial candidate Carl Brewer.

