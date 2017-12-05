Christmas comedies arrive on NBC

NBC News Published:

(NBC News) – “Will & Grace” and “Superstore” roll out brand new holiday episodes tonight.

The “Will & Grace” gang get into the holiday spirit as Will’s love for the holidays leads to a yuletide trip through time.

“It’s somewhere between a Will & Grace episode and a Carol Burnett sketch,” says Eric McCormack, who plays Will.

After “Will & Grace,” there is a little less Christmas spirit on an all new “Superstore.”

“Glen is determined to cheer everyone up and make it a happy Christmas eve, even though we’re stuck at work,” says America Ferrera, who plays Amy.

The holiday episode even includes a real life reindeer!

You can see the episodes starting at 8 p.m.

