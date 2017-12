WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Everybody came home a winner in the boys’/girls’ basketball doubleheaders between Andover and Andale, and Wichita East and Wichita North.

The Andover girls came out on top at home 55-46, but Andale got some revenge when the boys beat the Trojans 60-57. Over at Wichita North, the East girls cruised to a 66-20 win, while the North boys’ held on to beat the Blue Aces 57-53 and win their second straight nailbiter in the City League.