WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State men’s basketball team is back up to sixth in both the latest Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll after an impressive road win over Baylor this past weekend. Now, the Shockers return home to face South Dakota State before two more tough tests against Big 12 opponents.

With Oklahoma State and Oklahoma both looming for WSU, head coach Gregg Marshall is pleased with how his team is looking heading into the final games of the non-conference schedule.