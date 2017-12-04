Relative: Contractor died of issues tied to Iraqi abduction

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Relatives say one of the three Americans abducted in Baghdad last year has died from complications stemming from his month in captivity.

His daughter, Amanda Frost, says Russell Frost died Thursday at his home in Wichita. Frost was working as a contractor in January 2016 when he and two co-workers, Amr Mohamed and Waiel El-Maadawy, were abducted in Dora, a mixed neighborhood that is home to both Shiites and Sunnis. Iraqi officials said they were in good health when they were handed over to the U.S. Embassy the following month.

But Amanda Frost said her father lost more than 40 pounds in captivity because of dehydration and malnutrition, which caused kidney problems.

The Americans have sued, alleging that Iran and a prominent Shiite cleric gave material support to their abductors.

