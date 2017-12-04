Pot confiscated in I-70 traffic stop

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Sheriff’s office said they arrested a man from Illinois after finding pot in his vehicle.

According to KSAL, a deputy pulled over a Kia Rio on I-70 early Sunday for driving in the passing lane with no other vehicles on the roadway.

The deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the rented vehicle.

A search of the trunk revealed 9.4 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale in a brown duffel bag.

Delon Dalton, 33, is now facing multiple charges that could include distribution of pot, no drug tax stamp, and driving in the left hand lane.

